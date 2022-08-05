Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.20 billion-$17.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.94 billion. Corteva also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.60 EPS.

Corteva Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,206. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Corteva has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Vertical Research cut Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $799,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

