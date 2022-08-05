CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Insider Sells $145,020.00 in Stock

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP remained flat at $72.87 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,186. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average is $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in CoStar Group by 16,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.