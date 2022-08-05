Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,223 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,638 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $157,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.68.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $9.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $533.77. The company had a trading volume of 31,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,878. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.76. The stock has a market cap of $236.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

