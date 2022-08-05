Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $545.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on COST. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $537.28. The stock had a trading volume of 42,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,878. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

