Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Sells $377,955.76 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,218. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $270.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on COUP. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.39.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

