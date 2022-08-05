COVA (COVA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.00

COVA (COVA) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 5th. One COVA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a market capitalization of $63,958.93 and $2.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COVA has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken.

COVA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

