Cowen Cuts American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Price Target to $11.00

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Roth Capital started coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 6.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $157,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 23.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 21.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.