Cowen Cuts American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Price Target to $11.00

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Roth Capital started coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 6.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
American Outdoor Brands Company Profile
American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Outdoor Brands (AOUT)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.