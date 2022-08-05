Cowen Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $84.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $140.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

W has been the topic of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Wayfair from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.96.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $62.91 on Monday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $317.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $122,496.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $122,496.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Choe bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,486,977.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $994,669 over the last three months. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Wishbone Management LP boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,634,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 6.2% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 58,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

