Cowen Lowers Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $125.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Cowen from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TWLO. Barclays cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.96.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $13.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.92. 17,328,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,889. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $382.75.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Twilio by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Twilio by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

