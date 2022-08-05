Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on COWN. TheStreet lowered Cowen from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Cowen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cowen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.33.

Cowen Stock Performance

Shares of COWN opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cowen has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $40.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cowen

About Cowen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth $15,275,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cowen by 423.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 389,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 315,248 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,229,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,928,000 after acquiring an additional 205,191 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 177.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 143,728 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

