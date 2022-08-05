Cowen Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $81.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ON. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.23.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.56. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $71.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,667,965,000 after buying an additional 1,352,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after buying an additional 2,226,677 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,987,000 after buying an additional 2,478,914 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,035,000 after buying an additional 139,525 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.