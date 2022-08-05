Cowen Trims Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Target Price to $36.00

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Cowen from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLX. StockNews.com raised shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

DLX stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.25 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 2.25%. Deluxe’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Deluxe by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Deluxe by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Deluxe by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Deluxe by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Deluxe by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

