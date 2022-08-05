Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CS shares. Redburn Partners cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a CHF 4 price objective (down from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.50 to CHF 6 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after acquiring an additional 192,576 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,840,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,385,000 after buying an additional 1,527,516 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,459,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after buying an additional 1,055,281 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,984,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,127,000 after buying an additional 158,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,887,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,197,000 after buying an additional 191,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

Credit Suisse Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE CS opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.39. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.0528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.80%.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.