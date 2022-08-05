Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €800.00 Price Target

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) received a €800.00 ($824.74) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MC. Royal Bank of Canada set a €710.00 ($731.96) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €730.00 ($752.58) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC set a €800.00 ($824.74) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €825.00 ($850.52) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($805.15) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

Shares of MC traded up €7.40 ($7.63) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €693.00 ($714.43). 301,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($201.49) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($268.61). The business has a 50 day moving average of €603.47 and a 200 day moving average of €624.19.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

