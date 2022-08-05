Credit Suisse Group Increases Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Price Target to €100.00

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from €95.00 ($97.94) to €100.00 ($103.09) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

IPSEY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Ipsen from €112.00 ($115.46) to €120.00 ($123.71) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ipsen from €117.00 ($120.62) to €102.00 ($105.15) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Ipsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ipsen from €88.00 ($90.72) to €95.00 ($97.94) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.80.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Ipsen Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Ipsen stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. Ipsen has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $32.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30.

Ipsen Cuts Dividend

Ipsen Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.2269 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st.

(Get Rating)

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.