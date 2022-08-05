Curi Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 500 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 307,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,176,000 after acquiring an additional 37,907 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,853,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,905 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $89.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

