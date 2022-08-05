Curi Wealth Management LLC Buys 775 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 103.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $151.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.49.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.35.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

