Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $112,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 592.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,384,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after buying an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,301,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,486,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $523,586,000 after buying an additional 206,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,884,717,000 after buying an additional 135,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.30.

SHW opened at $243.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.49 and its 200-day moving average is $258.35.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.