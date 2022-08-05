Curi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 512 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 147.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,336,000 after acquiring an additional 240,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,801,122,000 after acquiring an additional 186,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $924,189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,947,000 after buying an additional 96,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $192.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $234.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.