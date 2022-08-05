Curi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $219.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.52 and a 200-day moving average of $256.60. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $164.41 and a 1-year high of $317.00.

