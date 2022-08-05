Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Posts Earnings Results

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17), RTT News reports. Curis had a negative net margin of 490.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Curis Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. 3,595,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.66. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Curis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Curis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,478,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 86,574 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Curis by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,318,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 881,200 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Curis by 3,036.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 841,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 814,951 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Curis by 465.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 446,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 367,559 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Curis

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

