Currys (LON:CURY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $63.50

Currys Plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 63.50 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 63.80 ($0.78), with a volume of 719923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.85 ($0.79).

Analyst Ratings Changes

CURY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Currys from GBX 90 ($1.10) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.16) price target on shares of Currys in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Currys Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 86.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.94. The stock has a market cap of £718.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,078.33.

Currys Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Currys’s previous dividend of $1.00. Currys’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, insider Alex Baldock sold 239,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.87), for a total transaction of £170,235.28 ($208,596.10).

Currys Company Profile

Currys Plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. It also offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

Further Reading

