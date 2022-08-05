Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

NYSE:CWK traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.88. 970,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,151. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $23.54.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 2,156,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $39,656,030.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,944,365.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 15,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $267,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,956.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 2,156,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $39,656,030.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,717,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,944,365.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

