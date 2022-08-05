Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Issues Earnings Results

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.42 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Cutera updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Cutera Stock Performance

Shares of CUTR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.74. 519,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,295. Cutera has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.26 million, a PE ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38.

Get Cutera alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cutera

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,919.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,779 shares in the company, valued at $6,604,763.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cutera by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $184,073,000 after acquiring an additional 32,399 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cutera by 17.9% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 774,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,422,000 after acquiring an additional 117,354 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cutera by 12.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cutera by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cutera by 10.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter.

About Cutera

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.