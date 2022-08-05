CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Up 17.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $5.76 on Monday. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

About CVD Equipment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.