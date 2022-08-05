CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

CVR Partners stock opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $179.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.58.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 90.37%. The company had revenue of $222.87 million during the quarter.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $10.05 per share. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $40.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.86%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CVR Partners by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 21.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

