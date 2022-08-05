CyberMiles Hits 24 Hour Volume of $43,126.00 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $43,126.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00038602 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,226.15 or 1.00010616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00021806 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00266144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00046741 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000792 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000990 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

