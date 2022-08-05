CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

CTMX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. 1,459,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,604. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.49.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 198,998 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 201,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 146,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,248,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

