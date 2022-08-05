Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Raised by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Danaher were worth $44,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.58.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.06. 50,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $209.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.31. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

