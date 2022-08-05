DAOstack Reaches Market Capitalization of $341,486.10 (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $341,486.10 and $259.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,285.00 or 1.00002685 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00046403 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00028652 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000053 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001528 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.