DAOstack Trading Up 7.6% This Week (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $345,217.07 and approximately $173.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,258.60 or 1.00070337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00047009 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00028710 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000052 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001462 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.