Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Position Lifted by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DRI traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,350. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.30. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

