DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Stock Price Up 3.6%

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 20,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 29,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of DATA Communications Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get DATA Communications Management alerts:

DATA Communications Management Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$50.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.24.

About DATA Communications Management

DATA Communications Management ( TSE:DCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$69.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DATA Communications Management Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides marketing and workflow solutions that solve the complex branding, communications, logistics, and regulatory challenges in North America. Its solutions include DCMFlex workflow management platform to create, edit, track, and execute digital and print assets ranging from email campaigns and welcome kits to retail collateral and HR training material; ASMBL digital asset management; and print and communications management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.