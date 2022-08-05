Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.20.

Shares of DDOG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.37. 117,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,738,109. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,136,000.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.80. Datadog has a 12 month low of $81.12 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $319,608.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $319,608.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,942 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

