Datarius Credit (DTRC) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $50,927.35 and approximately $135.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

