David L. Grinnell Sells 425 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $612,051.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.2 %

SAM stock opened at $379.11 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $697.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -78.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Boston Beer by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

