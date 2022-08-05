DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance

Shares of DTEA stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. DAVIDsTEA has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.71.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 73.62%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

Featured Articles

