DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $84.66 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,228.16 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003638 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00131797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033691 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00064915 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEP is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,978,564,406 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg.

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

