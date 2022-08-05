Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Posts Earnings Results

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The business had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.51. 1,277,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,788. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,807 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,594,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,321,000 after purchasing an additional 125,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on DCPH shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

