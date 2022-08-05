Deckers Outdoor’s (DECK) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $375.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $383.00.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.9 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $313.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.91. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.61.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.