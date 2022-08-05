Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.56.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.0 %

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.35. 28,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,119. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.37 and a 200-day moving average of $365.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

