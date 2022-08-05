DeFi Pulse Index Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.43 Million (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be bought for $115.29 or 0.00497073 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Pulse Index has a market cap of $64.45 million and $3.43 million worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003624 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00132352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00063029 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Profile

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol. DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi.

Buying and Selling DeFi Pulse Index

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Pulse Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

