Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.5 – $224.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.12 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.21 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Definitive Healthcare

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.42.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 128.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 40,020 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.