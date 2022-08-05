Delek US (NYSE:DK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.93 EPS

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $1.93, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS.

Delek US Stock Down 0.2 %

DK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Delek US has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Several research firms have weighed in on DK. StockNews.com raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 28.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

