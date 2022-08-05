Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Announces Earnings Results

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%.
Delta Apparel Stock Down 5.8 %
Delta Apparel stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.85. 317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,275. The company has a market cap of $158.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $35.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director A Alexander Taylor II purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $28,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,639.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Delta Apparel Company Profile
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delta Apparel (DLA)
