Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Deluxe’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Deluxe updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE DLX traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. 256,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,812. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.45. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $42.72.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.
DLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday.
Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.
