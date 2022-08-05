Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Deluxe’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Deluxe updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Deluxe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLX traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. 256,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,812. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.45. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $42.72.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Deluxe by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Deluxe by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after buying an additional 47,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Deluxe by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.