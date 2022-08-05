Deri Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.71 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and $204,133.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.11 or 0.00620525 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014824 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 469,977,680 coins and its circulating supply is 165,678,249 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol.

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

