Desjardins Boosts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$174.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.69.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. TFI International has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average of $90.94.

TFI International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 33.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 5.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. 60.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.