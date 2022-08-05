Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Price Target to €16.00

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($17.53) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GRFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.77) to €20.30 ($20.93) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grifols in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grifols in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.77.

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.68. Grifols has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Grifols by 16.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Grifols by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 58,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Grifols by 8.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grifols by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

