Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Price Target to €16.00

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($17.53) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
GRFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.77) to €20.30 ($20.93) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grifols in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grifols in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.77.
Grifols Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of Grifols stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.68. Grifols has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.