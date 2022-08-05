Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($51.55) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($81.44) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.55) target price on Covestro in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.02) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($57.73) price objective on Covestro in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €33.14 ($34.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €36.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €42.87. Covestro has a one year low of €30.73 ($31.68) and a one year high of €60.24 ($62.10).

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

